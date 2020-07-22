Meet Ari Snider, The New Voice Of Morning Edition on MPR

Marfa Public Radio is pleased to introduce Ari Snider, our newest staff member.

He’s taking over for Carlos Morales as the host of Morning Edition beginning Thursday, July 23. But don’t worry, you’ll still hear Carlos reporting on the air for the station.

Ari Snider is the new host of Morning Edition at Marfa Public Radio. (Courtesy of)



Ari comes to Marfa Public Radio by way of Southeast Alaska, where he spent the last year reporting and hosting at public radio stations in the small fishing towns of Petersburg and Sitka.

Originally from Maine, Ari got into radio and audio storytelling during college. He’s never lived in Texas before and is excited to explore his new home by hiking and biking around the Far West Texas borderlands.

We hope you’ll give him a Texas welcome.



Carlos Morales will still be on staff at Marfa Public Radio, but will focus on reporting. (Rowdy Dugan / Marfa Public Radio)



Luckily for MPR, Carlos will still be on staff, but is focusing on reporting full-time. He’s been the local host of Morning Edition since April 2017.

Carlos has worn numerous hats at the station over the years — at one point he was simultaneously the station’s Morning Edition host, news director and a reporter.

As news director, he led coverage that won scores of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and three National Edward R. Murrows — the most the station has ever received.

He’s reported on a range of subjects, including the impacts of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies, West Texas wildfires, the El Paso shooting, and much more.

We’ll miss hearing Carlos in the mornings but are glad he’ll finally be getting a little more sleep. We can’t wait to hear and read his next stories.



