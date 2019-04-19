Midland And Odessa See Populations Rise With Oil Boom. During Same Time, Big Bend Numbers Decline

Both Midland and Odessa saw a boom to their population numbers in 2018, according to new data released from the U.S. Census. ( flickr.com/photos/pkmonaghan / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

By Carlos Morales

Two of the fastest-growing metro areas last year were in Texas.

Both Midland and Odessa saw a boom to their population numbers in 2018, according to new data released from the U.S. Census. From 2017 to 2018, The Tall City saw population growth at 4.3 percent — a jump from 170,948* to 178,331 — a 7,383 person increase. In Odessa — which ranked fifth in the country’s top metropolitan areas — saw growth at 3.2 percent or a bump of 4,951 Odessans last year.

To the south of the Permian Basin, heading into Texas’ Big Bend region, overall population last year saw a slight decline, according to the new census data. In Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties there was a drop between 2017 and 2018. All three far West Texas counties saw a drop of about 1 percent of their population.

When it comes to a numeric growth in population (not based on percentages) Texas continues to rank highly.

*Editors Note: In a previous version of this article Marfa Public Radio stated between 2017-2018 Midland’s population went from 141,671 to 178,331. This was incorrect. Midland’s population in 2010 was 141,671. In 2017, it’s population was 170,948 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.