Midland City Councilman Announces Bid For Congress

By Mitch Borden

Standing before a crowd of supporters at Midland’s Security Bank Baseball Stadium, city councilman J.Ross Lacy announced he’s running for congress.

The 37-year-old Republican is making a bid for Texas’ 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The announcement comes a week after longtime congressman Mike Conaway, who currently holds the district seat, announced he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2020.

Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy announces his bid for Congress (Photo Courtesy of J Ross Lacy)

Lacy — who calls himself a fiscal conservative — has served six years on the Midland City Council. He says, whoever takes over representing Texas’ 11th District should be in it for the long haul.



“I think we need a young individual who’s willing to go there, stay awhile, and make an impact on this district,” Lacy said in an interview. “I’m the candidate to do that.”



Lacy says, if elected he would focus on oil and gas interests, what he called “true immigration reform” along with border security and defending Christian conservative values.

Lacy is the first candidate to announce their bid for the 11th District, which stretches across 29 counties and includes cities such as Midland, Odessa and San Angelo.