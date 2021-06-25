Midland County Facility For Young Migrants Set To Close By June 30

Since mid-March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has housed hundreds of young migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border at a facility just outside the City of Midland.



Now, because of a drop in the number of migrant children and teenagers needing shelter and available capacity at other facilities, HHS officials say the Midland shelter is no longer needed and will close by June 30.

Migrant boys line up at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s temporary shelter for unaccompanied children in Midland, Texas. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

A converted oilfield man camp, where the federal government has held hundreds of young migrants for months, will close by the end of the June.



Local officials first announced the facility’s closure on Thursday, and a spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services later confirmed the news, saying the site would shutter by June 30.

According to HHS, the Midland migrant shelter is closing for two reasons: a drop in the number of migrant children and teenagers needing care and because of open space at other facilities.

Since mid-March, the federal government has held hundreds of boys and girls at the facility ranging in ages from as young as five to 17 years old.

Currently, there are around 87 young migrants at the shelter.

Many at the facility already have family in the U.S. and are looking to be reunited with relatives or placed with a vetted sponsor.

According to HHS, if any young migrants aren’t placed with a sponsor before the facility closes they will be transferred to another facility.