Midland County Public Library Director Set To Take The Lead At The Midland Development Corporation

After serving as the director of Midland County Public Libraries for the last eight years, John Trischitti III is heading to the Midland Development Corporation, also known as the MDC, to take over as its executive director.

He said he never thought he’d work outside of a library, but the prospect of joining MDC’s efforts to fix problems facing the Permian Basin excited him.



“They can really attack some of the things that I am passionate about. The needs of infrastructure, public education, public healthcare, [and] housing.”



According to Trischitti, one of the reasons MDC sought him out to be their executive director is his experience working with local government entities. Such as Midland County, the City of Midland, and the Midland Independent School District.

Trischitti said collaboration among community partners will be key while working to overcome challenges facing Midland brought on by its booming economy.

“The growth has been so fast in this community we feel like a lot of times we’re are just playing catch up, right. We’re just trying to get back to even. We really are at the point where we need to be planning for the next generation. You know, five, ten, twenty years down the line, what are the needs going to be then.”



MDC still needs to officially confirm Trischitti as their new executive director. That’s expected to happen later this month. He’ll continue to lead Midland’s public libraries until mid-July.

