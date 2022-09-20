Midland ISD names interim superintendent and begins search for district’s new leader

Midland Independent School District’s Board of Trustees accepted Superintendent Angelica Ramsey’s resignation early Tuesday morning as she departed Midland to accept a leadership position at Fort Worth ISD.

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Mitch Borden

Midland Independent School District’s Board of Trustees formally accepted the resignation of Superintendent Angelica Ramsey and announced who will temporarily take her place.

After an hours-long meeting that started Monday night, Midland ISD leaders voted to name the district’s Chief of Administrative Services Kellie Spencer as the district’s acting superintendent while conducting their search for a permanent replacement for Ramsey.

At the end of August, it was announced Ramsey would be leaving the district to accept a job leading Fort Worth ISD.

During Monday’s meeting, Midland ISD’s school board president Bryan Murray, thanked Ramsey for her service. He said “We appreciate the 18 months we had here and…the system that’s in place to move us forward in the future.”

During her time, one of Ramsey’s main priorities was improving academic performance across the district, which she and her team accomplished. Across Midland, schools this year have scored higher on state assessments, and the district as a whole received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency — an improvement from the C rating Midland ISD had received in 2019. The state did not release district grades from 2020 – 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message to parents earlier this month, Ramsey wrote her decision was “incredibly difficult” and that she believes Midland ISD can continue to improve. “I am confident that the systems and processes we put in place this past year will continue to serve the students of MISD well.”

Ramsey has pointed to the strategic plan her administration created for the district as well as feedback collected from parents and community members as tools in place that can help educators continue to improve the district’s academics going forward.

Midland ISD’s board of trustees is working with Ann Dixon, who previously served as an interim superintendent for the district, and the legal firm Walsh Gallegos to find a permanent replacement for Ramsey.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, district officials would like to see a new superintendent in place by January of 2023.