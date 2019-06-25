Midland ISD’s Board Of Trustees Invest Millions Into Teacher Housing And A New Campus

At its regular meeting last night, the Midland Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved two large property acquisitions that are intended to help the Permian District handle growth.

Midland ISD’s decided to purchase Ranchland Hills Golf Club so it can raze the property to build a new high school. ( Mitch . / Marfa Public Radio)

The trustees voted 6 to 1 in favor of purchasing Ranchland Hills Golf Club for $9.5 million. Trustee Bryan Murry voted against. The plot is over 100 acres and will be cleared to build a new High School campus. The district wouldn’t confirm whether it would be an additional school or a replacement for Midland High School.

Board President Rick Davis said the district was lucky to get such a find.

“It is difficult to find 100 acres or so in the city of Midland that is available for future school campuses. It is a real challenge.”

The trustees also gave the go-ahead for the district to purchase two apartment complexes that will serve as teacher housing. The two buildings cost $3.2 million and will provide 50 units. Some educators will be able to move in as soon as the upcoming school year.