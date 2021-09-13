Midland Memorial Hospital Opens New Mass Vaccination Clinic

Midland’s only hospital is opening a mass vaccination clinic that officials hope will spur more residents to get vaccinated — and encourage third shots, and eventually boosters, to those who need them.

As the Permian Basin sees one of its worst surges of COVID-19 so far, Midland Memorial Hospital staff continue to administer vaccinations at pop-up clinics. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

By Mitch Borden

Midland Memorial Hospital is continuing to see large numbers of patients falling ill and dying of COVID-19. On top of that, only about 43% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data. But local leaders are hoping the number will go up as Midland Memorial opens its second mass vaccination clinic.

On Tuesday, Midland Memorial will open its new mass vaccination site at its West Campus, also known as F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center. The hospital will provide first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who qualify, and is prepared to vaccinate 400 people a day.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved third shots of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals who have received an organ transplant and others who are immunocompromised.

Hospital officials plan to run the vaccination clinic for as long as demand for vaccines is sustained. The clinic will be open in the afternoon Tuesday through Wednesday — appointments will be required.

Getting vaccinated continues to be one of the best ways to prevent serious illness and possibly dying of COVID.

As of Monday, Midland Memorial was treating over 80 patients, the majority of whom were unvaccinated. Officials also stated that at least 17 patients had died due to the disease since the beginning of September.