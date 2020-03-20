Midland Officials Confirm First Case Of Coronavirus

By Mitch Borden

Officials in Midland have confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus.



The patient is a man in his 60s, who was admitted to Midland Memorial Hospital a few days ago, according to Midland Memorial Hospital. He’s been in critical care and isolated, but the hospital’s CEO Russell Meyer says the patient’s condition is improving.

Meyer announced the city’s first coronavirus case on live TV during a Basin PBS special on the region’s preparedness and response to the epidemic.

“We’ve been testing people for awhile,” Meyer told Marfa Public Radio. “We knew sooner or later something was going to come back positive. It’s a given. We are going to have disease in the community. We probably have people who aren’t symptomatic and are walking around and perfectly healthy.”

Midland Memorial has tested around 30 people for the coronavirus so far, according to Meyer.

This is the second case of coronavirus in the Permian Basin. Earlier on Thursday, a Crane County resident—who works at UT-Permian Basin—also tested positive for the coronavirus.



