Midland Officials Give Updates On Local Coronavirus Situation, A Day After First Case Confirmed

By Mitch Borden

A day after the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Midland, leaders from across the community announced additional measures to fight the virus. Midlanders also got the clearest description to date on the current situation in Midland concerning the health crisis spreading across the United States.



New details included information about additional patients exhibiting signs of the disease and the supply shortage facing healthcare providers.



The Hospital



Dr. Larry Wilson, the Chief Medical Officer at Midland Memorial Hospital, fielded the most questions at the meeting. During the ((time length)) press conference, Wilson said Midland’s sole coronavirus patient contracted the virus while traveling throughout the U.S.Midland Memorial has set up a coronavirus ward where three to four individuals are under observation for the coronavirus while they are tested, according to Wilson.



The hospital also recently began sharing how many tests have been administered to patients in Midland. Dr. Wilson explained the hospital changed its policy to release this information as public concern has risen.



“It’s not something that needs to be hidden.”



As of Friday, 47 people have been tested in Midland so far.



The biggest challenge facing the hospital right now is a shortage of supplies — mainly protective masks. The hospital is asking for donations of heavy-duty masks from oil companies and construction companies. Mask shortages are taking place across the country due to supply chains being disrupted by the pandemic.



Additionally, the hotline used to screen for coronavirus has become overwhelmed, according to Wilson. The first problem, he says, was local physicians suggesting residents call the line and Midlanders also flooding the line with questions. Now two separate hotlines have been set up.



The City

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton, during the press conference, told residents not worry whether “your water will run, or your toilet will flush, or your trash is going to be picked up, or if your electricity is going to be taken care of, all of these things will be taken care of.”

Payton then reiterated the “city staff is doing everything that is possibly needing to be done to make sure all our residents are being taken care of.”



The issue Payton says he’s focusing on is how Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s executive orders will affect the city and its residents. Payton’s made it clear that preserving Midland’s economy the best he can as the region weathers this pandemic and oil bust is his priority. Payton stated, “we are not going to be driving around town looking for people who may be in violation of the edicts that governor abbot gave us as a state.”



He did urge Midlanders to follow the regulations set down by the governor, even if there wouldn’t be an effort on the city’s part to enforce the state’s mandates.



“We are asking you please pay attention to what the governor has asked us to do. What the president has asked us to do. What CDC has asked us to do. And quite bluntly what were being told we have to do.”



To flatten the curve of the cases of COVID-19, Patton said, “We need you to do what you don’t want to do and make a sacrifice.” he then described the historical moment the world finds itself, “I don’t know of a generation that has had to make a sacrifice that we are being asked to make.”



The County



The priority for the county right now is protecting its jail population by reducing the number of people behind bars as fast as possible.



Midland County Judge outlined that the current capacity of the jail is 500 beds. Currently, the facilities that house individuals arrested in Midland County is currently filled to over 90% of its capacity.



The strategy to relieve this crowded jail population, county officials are combing through who is currently being held to see if there are nonviolent offenders that can be released, such as low-level drug offenses. Judge Johnson said his staff is also looking at options to prevent an outbreak in this captive population.



“If it’s a violence case, if it’s a weapons charge if it’s a DWI you’re going to stay in jail. But if it’s less than an ounce of marijuana, were going to write citations and you’re going to answer to it late when this passes. You will be held accountable, you just will not be locked up at this time.”



The county is also closely monitoring who is visiting and working at the jail and monitoring the temperatures of inmates. Judge Johnson said the county does have the capability to isolate any prisoner who may exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus.



Those were the major updates given at this press conference. As the coronavirus situation in Midland and the Permian Basin unfolds in the coming days more the situation may change drastically. Stay tuned to Marfa Public Radio for any major news on the coronavirus in West Texas.