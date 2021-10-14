Midlander Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot charge

A Midland woman appeared in court this week to enter into a plea deal with the federal government for participating in the Jan. 6 capitol attack.

Jenny Cudd recounted the Jan. 6 riot over Facebook Live later that night. (Screenshot)

By Mitch Borden

Midlander Jenny Cudd has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a class A misdemeanor.

The one-time mayoral candidate now could face six months in jail and a fine of up to $100,000. With Wednesday’s plea deal, the Federal government agreed to drop multiple charges against Cudd, including a felony.

Cudd has agreed to cooperate with the government and is allowing investigators to look through her social media posts leading up to and on Jan. 6. She also agreed to meet with officials to detail her role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Hours after the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, it was clear Cudd was among the mob that rushed and entered the building while lawmakers met to confirm the results of the 2020 presidential results.

Cudd recounted the day’s events on social media, detailing entering the U.S. Capitol Building during the riot that left five dead. During a 25-minute video, Cudd was seen drinking a beer on the steps of the D.C. hotel she was staying at.

“I f***ing charged the capitol with patriots today,” Cudd told her followers on a Facebook Live. “Hell yes, I’m proud of my actions.”

In follow-up interviews with local media, Cudd denied any wrongdoing and said she didn’t regret her actions.

“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Cudd told Newswest 9, the local NBC affiliate.

Cudd will be sentenced on March 18, 2022.

Cudd’s plea agreement came days after Eliel Rosa, who was with Cudd at the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and must pay $500 in restitution.

Rosa turned himself into law enforcement shortly after the attack and also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in the capitol riot.