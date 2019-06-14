Midlanders Share Stories With Marfa Public Radio At PBS Basin’s Main Street Live

By Mitch Borden

Marfa Public Radio recently joined Basin PBS at their celebration — Main Street Live. There Midlanders enjoyed live music, good food, and helped raise money for the region’s PBS station. Residents also gathered to share stories with Marfa Public Radio about living in the Permian Basin for MPR’s Sonic ID project.



Sonic IDs are 30 second short stories, sounds, and memories that paint a picture of what it’s like to live in West Texas. These short audio portraits fill our airwaves with all sorts of voices and Marfa Public Radio’s goal is to collect as many as possible.

In Midland, Marfa Public Radio heard about street racing, bad dates, and how people love the Tall City. Above are a few of the Sonic IDs from PBS Basin’s Main Street Live event. If you have a story you would want to share, give us a call at 1-432-729-4386 or email us at info@marfapublicradio.org.