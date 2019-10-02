Midland’s John B Love III Throws His Hat In The Ring For Texas’ 2020 U.S. Senate Race

Midland’s three-term city councilman John B. Love III announced Wednesday that he’s running to challenge Republican Senator John Cornyn. The councilman believes his West Texas values and message of bipartisanship will win over Texas voters.



John B Love III announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Love told a crowd of about 30 people at the new Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center in Midland that politicians need to work together to fix some of the nation’s largest problems— Like gun violence. For example, the mass shootings in Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso, and Odessa that have shaken the Lonestar State over the last few years.



Love passionately said, “A church, a school, a Walmart, and upon our local roads Texas’ lives were lost. This must stop.”



Love is a proud gun owner, but he said he’s also in favor of a ban on assault-style rifles, comprehensive background checks, and red flag laws. Washinton D.C. is broken according to Love and to get things done Republicans and Democrats need to work together.



“We’ve got to stop bickering and thinking the other side is the enemy. They’re not,” he explained, “The other side is composed of human beings and people who have dreams, and desires, wish, and goals as well.”



Love joins a crowded field of Democratic candidates — including Airforce Veteran M.J. Hegar, Human Rights Activist Sema Hernandez and state senator Royce West