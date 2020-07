By Public Radio Staff

COVID-19 testing will take place in Marfa on Sunday, July 19 and Monday July 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marfa Visitor Center located at at 302 S Highland Avenue.

Presidio County officials say no appointment is required to receive a nasal swab, but identification is.

The test site will be run by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Presidio County Emergency Management.