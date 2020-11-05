New Dates For Coronavirus Testing In The Big Bend Area

By Public Radio Staff

The state is returning to Far West Texas with a new round of coronavirus testing. The new dates come as Presidio County is seeing what officials are calling a concerning rise in cases.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management will hold testing sites in Presidio, Marfa, Alpine and Fort Davis. All testing is free and open to residents throughout the Big Bend region.

As in the past, tests will be an oral swab, and testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. While not required, appointments can be made 24 hours in advance of the testing day.

Since April, testing for the coronavirus in the Tri-County area has largely been provided by the state. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Testing locations:

City of Presidio: Tuesday, Nov. 10

City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845.

Marfa: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Marfa Visitor Center, 302 South Highland Avenue, 79843.

Alpine: Thursday, Nov. 12

North Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 102 South Second Street, 79843.

Fort Davis: Friday, Nov. 13