Marfa Public Radio is thrilled to announce that we are installing a generator at the studio in Marfa. The generator will help our station to stay on the air during emergencies, including weather events and power outages.

Due to the electrical work required for installation, we will be off air in all markets until approximately 4:30p on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Thank you for your patience while we make this much needed improvement to the station.