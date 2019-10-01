November Elections Are Coming Up. Are You Registered To Vote? Here’s What You Need To Know.

By Marfa Public Radio



There are only a few more days left until the Oct. 7 deadline to register to vote for this year’s November elections. If you’ve moved since the last time you voted, you’ll need to update your address.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know in order to register or update your address.

GABRIEL C. PÉREZ / KUT

Before you start filling out your registration form, you’ll need to first check if you’re eligible to register to vote. You’re eligible if you meet criteria outlined by the state’s election authority:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on

Election Day.

Election Day. You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Next, you should check to find out if you’re already registered. You can do that by clicking here.

If you’re registered to vote in your county and are eligible, you’ll need to pick up a voter registration application. You must have it filled out, and in the mail at least 30 days before the election date — which in this case is Oct. 7.

You can download and print out an English copy of the registration form here, and a Spanish version here.

If you don’t have access to a printer, you can find a voter registration form at your local county elections office. Find the location for your elections office here.

But if you do end up mailing in your registration, you’ll still need to look up your county election office. That’s where you’ll be mailing your form. Again, you can find that address here.

If you’ve moved since the last time you voted, you’ll need to update your information. If you moved within the same county that you voted in during the last election, you can make those updates here. If you moved to a different county in Texas, you’ll need to re-register to vote.