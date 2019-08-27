Nuclear Waste May Find A Home In Andrews County — Which Thrills And Horrifies Locals

By Mitch Borden

Where do you put America’s high-level nuclear waste?



Well, early last year, a Texas-based company revived its efforts to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from the country’s power plants in Andrews County. The potential storage location happens to be right in the middle of the nation’s busiest oilfield — the Permian Basin.

This has an oil company, some local residents and environmental groups worried. But others, however, are hopeful that the efforts to store the waste might be a boon to the local economy.

Protesters in Midland inflate a mock spent nuclear fuel cask to show the size of the containers that may be brought by train or to Waste Control Specialists’ facility in Andrews County. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)





The potential high-level nuclear waste storage site is practically on the Texas-New Mexico state line in Andrews County — a nearly eighty-mile drive from Midland, the region’s bustling corporate center.



On the Texas side, a giant facility sits on a piece of land that stretches 15,000 acres. It’s quiet except for the drone of cicadas, the faint howls of coyotes in the distance, along with passing traffic. At the entrance of the compound is a large blue sign with white letters that spell “WCS — Waste Control Specialists.”



Waste Control Specialists manages low-level radioactive waste and disposes of it in the Andrews county. They handle things like syringes and gloves that have been exposed to radiation in labs and hospitals, among others. Now, the Dallas-based company is trying once again to expand its operations to temporarily hold tons of spent nuclear fuel by applying for a license with the U.S. government.

After putting its initial application on hold with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission a few years ago because of “financial concerns,” WCS restarted its efforts to store high-level nuclear waste by forming a subsidiary. WCS partnered with Orano USA, a company that specializes in nuclear power, to create Interim Storage Partners. This subsidiary would officially manage the nuclear waste, temporarily, in a facility added on to WCS’s Andrews County facility.

Waste Control Specialists owns 15,000 acre on the Texas-New Mexico border where it currently stores low-level radioactive waste and where high-level nuclear waste will be stored if approved by the government. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

In this case though, “temporary” could mean up to a hundred years or more of holding on to some of the most radioactive substances in the country. This may not sound appealing to some, but for Charlie Falcon, the County Judge for Andrews, it is a move he’s hoping WCS can make.

It’s clear when you walk into Falcon’s office that he’s in favor of the project. On his wall, there’s a photo of the site where the spent nuclear fuel would be housed. He believes WCS storing nuclear waste could help his community diversify its economy and rely less on the region’s oil industry. According to him, “Living through the booms and busts of oil here in Andrews County… it’s hard.”



Falcon has weathered the ups and downs that come with the oil industry, and storing the radioactive material could be a much-needed boost to the county of roughly 18,000 residents. A projection from 2015 shows storing high-level nuclear waste in Andrews could generate an estimated $10 million dollars a year.

An official deal hasn’t been made yet, according to Falcon, but WCS has already given the region millions of dollars over the years. That money has gone towards things like new ambulances, a pool and a food pantry. Falcon believes Andrews needs to find new ways to generate revenue as it rapidly expands with the region’s current oil boom.

“The entire West Texas region is growing. We’ve experienced our growth here in Andrews and so [now we’re asking] how do we fund this?” Falcon said.

In his opinion, safely storing nuclear waste is one of the ways his county can to do just that, but, for others, like Tommy Taylor, storing 40,000 tons of of the countries spent nuclear fuel isn’t the answer.



Taylor is the head of oil and gas development for Fasken Oil and Ranch. He said, “These entities have come up and said, ‘Well this Permian Basin will be the perfect place to store this stuff.” Taylor continued, “We just think that is a wrong-headed idea.”



He thinks the idea of putting nuclear waste in the middle of the nation’s busiest oil field is absurd. Currently, the Permian Basin produces around a third of America’s oil and is set to increase its output in the coming years. Taylor is worried that radiation leaks from high-level nuclear waste could shut down the area’s oil production. He’s also concerned that the “temporary” storage facility might become permanent.



Officials in Andrews hope WCS storing spent nuclear fuel will help diversify the area’s economy. ( Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Since the early 1980s, the United States has been working on building a permanent geological storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at Yucca Mountain in southern Nevada. However, after decades and billions of dollars, the project was halted by the Obama administration. Before this, the government had missed its deadline to take control of nuclear waste in the nineties, which stranded tons of spent nuclear waste at reactor sites across thirty-five states.

Taylor reflected, “If that is all gathered up and sited here what is going to be the emphasis for us to ever move it again?”



The Trump Administration has talked about restarting construction on the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Depository, but doing so would cost billions of dollars to revive the project and complete it. In general, it’s agreed that the country is nowhere near building a permanent storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, said Rod Ewing, a professor at Stanford University who researches nuclear waste.

Ewing believes communities need to be wary of companies trying to start “short-term” nuclear waste storage because, “It’s easy to say this is interim storage, but what are the guarantees to the community?” A WCS spokesperson declined to comment on the possibility that the waste could be left at the Andrews County WCS site indefinitely.



Right now, there aren’t any of these so-called “temporary” or “interim” nuclear waste storage sites anywhere in the country. There is only one other company currently working towards building this kind of facility, and it would be located approximately forty miles away from the WCS site.

But the demand for temporary sites exists. Storing spent nuclear fuel is costly for private nuclear power companies and taxpayers. The Department of Energy was supposed to begin taking ownership of the nation’s spent nuclear fuel and storing it in the late nineties but failed to do so. Companies then sued the government to recoup storage costs. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the United States has paid around $6 billion to companies and it is projected that it will pay out around $24 billion, or more, in the future.

If the Department of Energy was able to take control of the 80,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel and store the waste at interim facilities like the one proposed by Waste Control Specialists, that could reduce the money it’s projected to play nuclear power companies. For this to happen, the current laws dictating nuclear waste policy would have to be changed by Congress.

Elizabeth Padilla is a life-long Andrews resident. She doesn’t believe her home should become the nation’s dump for nuclear waste. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Right now, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is reviewing WCS’s application to store high-level nuclear waste. David Mclntyre is with the NRC, which is the agency charged with preserving public health and safety when it comes to nuclear power. McIntyre said the process to get approval to store high-level nuclear waste is a long one and WCS has a ways to go. He explained, “We are going to scrutinize them and make sure that if they decide to go forward they can do it safely.”



But, there are some like Elizabeth Padilla, who are firmly opposed to the idea, no matter how thorough the approval process turns out to be. In her view, “We did not produce [the nuclear waste]. We did not benefit from it. My children, future generations do not deserve to live with this in their backyard.”



Padilla is a local Spanish teacher who was born and raised in Andrews. She said she’s heard all the arguments in favor of the high-level nuclear waste facility and how safe it will be. For example, precautions like the nearly indestructible casks the spent waste would be stored in, or how unlikely it would be for the waste to leak. None of that matters to Padilla — nuclear waste is just a gamble she’s unwilling to take.

She may even move if the facility is built because , she said, “there’s just no way I would risk my children or any of my family members living there.” Then, referring to Andrews and its residents, Padilla said, “We do not deserve to be the nation’s dump.”



Recently, the NRC rejected all but one petition against WCS’s proposed nuclear waste interim storage facility and the claim made by the Lonestar Chapter of the Sierra Club. The government agreed the review will most likely not halt the licensing application, but opponents to the nuclear waste site are now weighing their options and are considering taking their fight to court. Waste Control Specialists remains confident they’ll get approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to move forward.

The NRC estimates it’ll complete the licensing process for the Andrews site in about two years and WCS estimates that its high-level nuclear waste facility will open by 2022.



