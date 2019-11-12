Occidental Petroleum Puts Its Permian Plaza On The Market

Earlier this year, Occidental Petroleum, or Oxy, bought Anadarko Petroleum for over 50 billion dollars. The move caused the company to take on a large amount of debt which has drawn some criticism and has motivated the large oil producer to sell off some assets.

One of the most recent things the company is selling is its Midland office.



Oxy’s Permian Plaza is for sale now after it bought Anadarko Petroleum earlier this year. Oxy is planning on moving its employees in Midland over to Anadarko’s new campus which is located just across the street from Oxy’s current building. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Oxy is leaving its current four-story Permian Plaza in Midland to take over Anadarko’s campus. According to a company spokesperson, the move would provide the company’s employees with a “state-of-the-art facility” Anadarko began construction of the offices before it was acquired and crews are still working to finish.



Occidental stated its Midland-based employees have been informed about the move and the new building will have enough room for Occidental’s and Anadarko’s combined workforce.



Oxy’s Permian Plaza will continue as the oil company’s West Texas hub until it’s vacated, which should happen early next year.

