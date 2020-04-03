Odessa Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Mitch Borden

An Odessa Doctor says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Ghassan Fanous made the announcement Thursday in a Facebook post.



Fanous is an OB-GYN that has his own personal practice in the Permian Basin and was exposed to an individual over the weekend who later tested positive for the disease. Currently, the doctor isn’t exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and is continuing to give consultations via telemedicine.

After receiving the positive test results on Wednesday night, Fanous decided to close his offices. The doctor’s entire staff was tested for COVID-19 and are currently waiting for their results while self-isolating.



The last time the doctor saw patients in person was Monday. Once he became aware of his exposure on Tuesday morning, he took a test and left his office to self-quarantine in his home, according to a Facebook post.

In Odessa, there are currently 15 known cases of the coronavirus.

*Editors Note: A previous version of this story mischaracterized when Dr. Fanous last saw patients. The earlier version stated, “he had not seen patients in person since Tuesday,” when he saw no patients that day.

