Out of Coronavirus Precaution, Closures Begin In The Big Bend Region

By Carlos Morales

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Texas so far, several tourism attractions, businesses and schools in the Big Bend region are taking precautions and closing their doors out of concern for the pandemic. The closures come during Spring Break season when the area sees a significant spike in visitors.



Editor’s note: This post will be updated as more information is available.

What’s Closed?

In Marfa, City officials are closing the Nutrition Center next week, March 16-20. All meals will be home delivered.

The Marfa Public Library will be closed to the public for one week. They will reopen on Monday, March 23 at 9 a.m.

All other City services will continue to run as normal, according to the city.

The McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis is closing its visitors center Friday at 5 p.m. The center will remain closed through at least April 19. Science operations will still continue. Visitors who have booked tickets to public programs—like the observatory’s popular star parties—will receive full refunds.

The Chinati Foundation, a contemporary art museum in Marfa, is closing its doors for the next two weeks after they say West Texas health officials recommended the decision.

The Judd Foundation is also suspending any public programs or guided tours of their art spaces in Marfa and New York for at least the next 4 weeks.

The Davis Mountains Preserve—which was scheduled to open this weekend—will now only be open until late Friday afternoon. All camping and indoor programs are canceled.

McDonald Observatory canceled a recent Star Party due to weather, as the program moves indoors when conditions aren’t friendly to star-viewing. “With the large crowds expected during Spring Break, the Observatory feels these cloudy-night programs may pose an unnecessary health risk to our visitors and staff,” they wrote in a Facebook post. For the time being, the observatory is moving forward with outdoor viewing parties.





In Alpine, Sul Ross University—which has satellite campuses in Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde—is now extending its Spring Break, a similar move other universities in the state have made. Students were originally set to return on March 16. They’ll now return March 23, their classes will be done remotely—either online, through conference calls or chat rooms—through April 12.

Marfa Independent School District is canceling classes for Friday, March 13, meaning students will start Spring break a day early. In a letter to parents and guardians, Marfa ISD superintendent Oscar Aguero says, “this extra day will provide our custodial and maintenance teams an extra day of cleaning and disinfecting of all classrooms, desks, and materials.” Classes are set to resume March 24.

Alpine Montessori School is extending its Spring Break for another two weeks. Students at the school are now expected to return on March 30. Presidio ISD is also still in session. The Big Bend Sentinel/Presidio International will provide more updates in Presidio as we get them.

The University Interscholastic League has canceled two upcoming events — the UIL CX Debate State Tournament and the UIL State Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge — until further notice.



What’s Open?

While some places have taken precautions, others say they’re “monitoring” the situation. Big Bend National Park—which has seen thousands of visitors so far this Spring Break—remains open. In a statement, Big Bend officials say there’s “no consideration of or direction related to any park closures at this time.”

State Parks will also remain open. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says if needed—they’ll “adjust accordingly.” Right now, TPWD says parks are taking precautions “to help prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

For a list of Marfa-specific business closures and hours, see the Big Bend Sentinel’s post.



