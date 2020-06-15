Pandemic Programming Schedule Changes

The health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and community members remain our first priority. For this reason, we are still limiting access to the studio. During the summer we are making some program schedule changes to accommodate this.

Look forward to these changes Monday through Friday:



BBC: 12 am to 5 am

All Things Considered: Extended time to 6 pm

Marketplace and The Daily: 6pm to 7pm

Audio shows This American Life, Bullseye, Fresh Air Weekend, Reveal, The Moth and Snap Judgement from 7-8 pm.

Snap Judgement to replace West Texas Talk on Thursday

Music programming will begin at 8 pm Monday through Friday.