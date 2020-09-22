Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sends Alpine High School Classes Online

By Ari Snider

Alpine High School is moving to remote learning for two weeks after students may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.



The exposure happened between Thursday, Sept. 17, and Monday, Sept. 21, according to a letter Alpine Independent School District officials sent to parents and guardians Monday night.



The district did not say whether a student, staff member or teacher tested positive for the virus.

state health officials are assisting the district to identify which students, staff or educators came into contact with the person who has tested positive .



Students at the high school are switching to remote learning from Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Monday, Oct. 5. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, October 6.

In-person instruction at the elementary and middle school campuses is unafected, according to district officials, and will continue as scheduled.

Alpine’s next two football games have also been cancelled.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available

