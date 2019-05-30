Power Outage In Permian Basin Intermittently Knocking KXWT Off Air

By Marfa Public Radio

As thunderstorms, along with lightning and the potential for small hail, move into the Permian Basin, a power outage is intermittently knocking Marfa Public Radio off the air.

Between Midland and Odessa, energy provider Oncor has reported at least 8 outages, affecting dozens of customers. The company estimates power will return to the Odessa-area by noon, while other areas could see power restored before then. Earlier Thursday, around the beginning of Texas Standard, the inclement weather caused us to be off air momentarily. We have since returned, but with the storms expected in the Permian Basin, we are anticipating it may happen again.

Marfa Public Radio is deeply sorry for the disruption to your daily programming. As always, we thank you for your patience. While we’re off air, you can continue to stream us online.