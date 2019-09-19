Presidio County Officials To Hold Oct. 2 Meeting On Mass Gathering Permit Process

By Marfa Public Radio

Presidio County Commissioners Court will hold a public meeting in early October dedicated to gathering input from residents about the county’s permitting procedures for mass gatherings and outdoor festivals.

No action will be taken at the Oct. 2 meeting, but residents are encouraged to attend and share their feedback as the county works on developing the application materials.

The Presidio County Courthouse in downtown Marfa. (Marfa Public Radio)

County officials are also asking those who have specific concerns to bring a written copy to leave with the commission.

County officials first began discussing the need for a mass gathering application earlier this year, when Austin-based C3 Presents proposed a festival of 5 to 6 thousand people on a ranch outside of Marfa.

The applications for mass gatherings and outdoor festivals will ultimately be different. Outdoor festivals are defined in Texas Occupations Code 2104.101, and mass gatherings in chapter 751 of the Health and Safety code.



The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Shorthorn Cafeteria at the Marfa Independent School District. The meeting’s expected to last between 2 and 3 hours.