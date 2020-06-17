Big Bend Region Sees More Confirmed Cases, More Mobile Testing to Take Place

By Public Radio Staff

There are 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Big Bend region.

Eight of the cases are in Presidio County and 11 are in Brewster County, according to Texas Department of State Health Services press releases shared late Wednesday.





A member of the Texas National Guard checks information on a driver’s license at one of the state’s recent mobile coronavirus testing sites in Far West Texas. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

The announcements come after a recent round of mobile coronavirus testing in the county late last week, where 61 people were tested in Alpine, 66 people were tested in Marfa and 21 in the City of Presidio.

Over the past week, 10 other cases in Brewster County were confirmed by DSHS, bringing Brewster County’s total case count to 22. Health officials say the most recent cases range in age from 19-69 years old and are mostly are due to community transmission.

In Presidio County, the patients are a woman in her 60s, two men in their 50s, another man in his 40s, one in his 30s, a woman and man in their 20s and a woman under the age of 20. Public health authorities say the individuals have residences in Marfa and that every case was transmitted through community spread. State officials say all of the individuals are currently isolating themselves and that the agency is conducting contact tracing.

Prior to this, Presidio County had seen a travel-related case of coronavirus in late May. In early June, the county saw a second confirmed case in addition to four probable cases in Marfa. The only other confirmed case in Brewster County prior to June was from late April.

As more cases of the coronavirus in the Big Bend Region are confirmed, the National Guard is continuing mobile coronavirus testing. Residents can make appointments at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.

Testing Locations:

Tuesday, June 23: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Alpine: North Brewster County Emergency Response Center at 102 S. Second St.

Friday, June 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Marfa: Marfa Visitor Center, 302 South Highland Avenue

Saturday, June 27: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

City of Presidio: EMS and Fire Station, 100 E FM 170

Editors note: This story has been update to reflect an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.