Public COVID-19 Testing Returns To Far West Texas This Week And Next

Upcoming public testing for the coronavirus will be in Alpine, Marfa, Fort Davis, Presidio and Van Horn. All testing is free and open to residents throughout the region.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen hours-long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged — last time around, testing workers were turning away people at 4 p.m. if they weren’t registered, but allowing those who had registered ahead of time to stay in line.

You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list once it becomes available. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.

Testing locations:

Alpine: Wednesday, Jan. 6

Alpine Fire Station, 102 S. Second Street, 79843.

Marfa: Thursday, Jan. 7

Marfa Visitors Center, 302 S. Highland Ave., 79843.

Fort Davis: Friday, Jan 8

Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave., 79734.

Presidio: Tuesday, Jan. 12

Presidio Fire & EMS Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845

Van Horn: Wednesday, Jan. 13