Public COVID-19 Testing Returns To Far West Texas This Week

Testing for COVID-19 returns to the Big Bend region this second week of March. Public screenings for the disease take place in Marfa, Presidio, Marathon and Terlingua.



The latter two Brewster County communities have seen little local testing in the last year.

Since April 2020, testing for the coronavirus in the Tri-County area has largely been provided by the state. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Public Radio Staff

Upcoming public testing for the coronavirus will be in Marfa, Presidio, Marathon and Terlingua. All testing is free and open to residents throughout the region.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen hours-long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early.

There are no requirements for testing, but residents are encouraged to not eat, drink, use mouthwash or smoke tobacco 30 minutes before being screened.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged — during some earlier testing events, workers were turning away people at 4 p.m. if they weren’t registered, but allowing those who had registered ahead of time to stay in line.

You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list once it becomes available. You can also sign up for a test by texting “DOCSTX” to 41411. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.

Testing locations:

Marathon: Tuesday, March 9

Marathon Community Center, 109 North East 2nd Street, 79842.

Terlingua: Wednesday, March 10

J.W. ‘Red’ Patillo South Brewster County Community Center, 100 TX-118, 79852.

Presidio: Thursday, March 11

Presidio Fire & EMS Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845

Marfa: Friday, March 12