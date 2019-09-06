Welcome, KOJP Presidio!

Marfa Public Radio is now broadcasting in the border town of Presidio. (Gabriel C. Perez / KUT)

Marfa Public Radio is now broadcasting in Presidio on KOJP, 95.3 FM. The station’s 1,000 watt antenna is atop the Presidio water tower, known for its iconic abuela mural by artist El Mac.

Our new frequency will serve the border with National Public Radio news, local reporting, vital emergency updates and DJs playing a wide variety of music shows — from classical to hip hop to oldies, and everything in between. Our Presidio broadcast was made possible through contributions from Big Bend Telephone, Grand Companions, Marfa National Bank and the City of Presidio.

Celebrate The Launch of KOJP 95.3

All our welcome to celebrate the launch of our new signal on Saturday, September 14th with an evening of fun music programming. From 5 p.m. to midnight, our DJs will play special music to celebrate our Presidio neighbors.



From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., From The Porch host Lisa Kettyle will be joined by Presidio icon Molly Ferguson; they’ll play some music from local south county musicians. After that, during the Texas Music Hour of Power from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Joe Nick Patoski will be doing his version of border blaster radio, and Saturday night at 9, Lady Chanticleer will continue the party until midnight.



If you’d like to celebrate with us in person, join Marfa Public Radio at the Mexican Consulate’s Mexican Independence Day party at the Presidio Activity Center from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. There will be mariachis, the Ojinaga High School Marching Band will play, there will be folklorico, and more.



For more information on our broadcast to Presidio, our programming, or the consulate celebration, call us at 432-729-4578, or email info@marfapublicradio.org.

