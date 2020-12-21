Public Testing For The Coronavirus Returns To The Big Bend Region This Week

By Public Radio Staff

For the second time this month, the state of Texas will hold mobile coronavirus testing in three communities in the Big Bend area.

The upcoming public testing will be in Alpine, Presidio and Fort Davis. All testing is free and open to residents throughout the Big Bend region.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. Sites in Alpine and Presidio regularly see hundreds of people waiting to get tested so local health officials recommend residents arrive early.

Once you’re in line, medical attendants will ask if you’re registered to get screened for the coronavirus. If not, they’ll ask you to do so on your phone while you wait. You can pre-register ahead of time, which local leaders are encouraging residents to do. That can be done here.

Testing locations:

Alpine: Monday, Dec. 21

North Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 102 South Second Street, 79843.

Presidio: Tuesday, Dec. 22

City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845.

Fort Davis: Wednesday, Dec. 23