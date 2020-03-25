Resources for West Texans During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Big Bend Grocery Store Senior Hours, Food Pantries and more

If you would like to be included in this list, please email diana@marfapublicradio.org. (Last updated Wednesday, March 25, 2020)

West Texas Senior Shopping Hours

PORTER’S GROCERY STORES – All locations are offering senior hours from 9 – 10 am.

All locations offering senior shopping hours first hour of opening. French Grocer in Marathon – Offering delivery for sick and homebound. Call 432-386-4522 to place an order.

Federal Food Assistance Programs

SNAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income families buy nutritious food from local food stores. SNAP assistance is available to qualifying families, elderly people, and single adults. Applicants must reside in Texas, and must apply in the county in which they reside. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) – In order to be eligible to receive assistance from certain food banks in West Texas, you’ll need to fill out a TEFAP application. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. Through TEFAP, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) purchases a variety of nutritious, high-quality USDA Foods, and makes those foods available to State Distributing Agencies. States provide the food to local agencies that they have selected, usually food banks, which in turn distribute the food to local organizations, such as soup kitchens and food pantries that directly serve the public. States also provide the food to other types of local organizations, such as community action agencies, which distribute the foods directly to low-income households. These local organizations distribute USDA Foods to eligible recipients for household consumption or use them to prepare and serve meals in a congregate setting.

Big Bend Food Pantries & Resources