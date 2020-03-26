Resources for West Texans During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Virtual AA Meetings & Church Services

Marfa Public Radio is compiling resources for residents of the area. If you are offering services and would like to be included on this list of resources, please email diana@marfapublicradio.org. (Last updated Thursday, March 26, 2020)

Virtual AA Meetings & Support

Marfa AA Meetings – Now available through Zoom. You can also call into these meetings at 346-248-7799 and dialing the meeting ID number. 12 pm – 1 pm: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday Zoom meeting ID – 673 978 624 6 pm – 7 pm: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday Zoom meeting ID – 459 281 670 2 pm – 3 pm: Sunday Zoom meeting ID – 706 301 103

Virtual West Texas Church Services

Alpine

First Baptist Church – Online services available here.

Grace Christian Fellowship- Online services available here.

Marfa

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – Live stream Sunday worship on Facebook.

Fort Davis

Davis Mountain Community Church – Service downloads are available here.

Fort Davis United Methodist – Watch services via Facebook.

Midland/Odessa