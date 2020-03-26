Resources for West Texans During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Virtual AA Meetings & Church Services

Posted on March 26, 2020

Marfa Public Radio is compiling resources for residents of the area. If you are offering services and would like to be included on this list of resources, please email diana@marfapublicradio.org. (Last updated Thursday, March 26, 2020)

Virtual AA Meetings & Support

  • Marfa AA Meetings – Now available through Zoom. You can also call into these meetings at 346-248-7799 and dialing the meeting ID number.
    • 12 pm – 1 pm: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
    • 6 pm – 7 pm: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
    • 2 pm – 3 pm: Sunday
  • In The RoomsIn The Rooms is for people already in recovery, those seeking immediate help from any addiction, and for the families, friends, and allies of those people.
  • Sobergrid – Sober Grid is a mobile sober community

Virtual West Texas Church Services

Alpine

  • First Baptist Church – Online services available here.
  • Grace Christian Fellowship- Online services available here.

Marfa

  • St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – Live stream Sunday worship on Facebook.

Fort Davis

  • Davis Mountain Community Church – Service downloads are available here.
  • Fort Davis United Methodist – Watch services via Facebook.

Midland/Odessa

  • Redeemer Midland – Online services available here.
  • Stonegate Fellowship – Online services available here,as well as a list of serving opportunities for those wishing to volunteer to support the community during the outbreak.

