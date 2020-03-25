Resources for West Texans During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Marfa Public Radio is compiling resources for residents of the area. If you would like to be included in this list, please email diana@marfapublicradio.org. (Last updated Wednesday, March 25, 2020)

Can I Get Tested For COVID-19 In The Big Bend Region?

While local medical providers in the Big Bend region do not have the capability to actually run tests and get results for the new coronavirus directly, Alpine’s hospital and area clinics are able to swab a limited number of patients and send samples off to one of several labs to get results.

A patient should first call their general practitioner or local hospital if they’re concerned about having contracted COVID-19. In most cases, the healthcare provider will do a preliminary phone screening. After a phone screening, if a patient meets the criteria for testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of State Health Services, the hospital or clinic will then do a swab that will be sent off for results. Test results can take up to a week to receive, as public and private health labs face a growing backlog of tests.

Local providers are urging people experiencing cold-like symptoms to be extra cautious and stay home, even if they would normally go to work under such conditions.

The symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe (with most cases being mild-to-moderate) and can include a dry cough, low to high fever, shortness of breath and in fewer cases, a runny nose.

Here are the healthcare providers that have the limited capability of administering testing swabs in the Big Bend: