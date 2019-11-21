Rise Permian Basin Looks To Help Odessans Heal In The Wake Of The August 31st Shooting

By Mitch Borden

It’s been nearly three months since a gunman drove through Odessa, killing seven people and injuring over 20. And now, a new group called Rise Permian Basin has formed to help those suffering from the trauma and pain of that day.

The first meeting is being held tonight (Thursday 11/21). Details below.

Mourners lay flowers at a memorial honoring the victims of Odessa’s August 31st mass shooting. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

On the day of the Odessa shooting, Tracy Austin says, community members across the Permian Basin — even if they were not injured — were affected.

Austin leads the Midland-Odessa branch of the Red Cross — one of the many organizations that make up Rise Permian Basin.



She said, “It doesn’t matter if you were nearby, it doesn’t matter if you were watching it on television. If you feel connected to the community you probably feel connected somehow.”



The group is holding four community gatherings to provide mental health and spiritual resources to anyone who’s struggling with the memory of the Aug. 31 shooting. With the holiday season approaching, Austin said these kinds of resources may be especially important.



“If you are going to get triggered it’s probably going to be during a holiday event or holiday season so we want to make sure those people have those resources,” Austin explained.



Austin said it’s vital for Odessans to talk about the shooting so the community can begin to heal.



If you’re interested in attending Rise Permian Basin’s gatherings this evening, they are starting at 6 pm and go to 7 pm. The event will be held at the following four locations:

Northside: Buice Elementary, 1800 E. 87th St. Odessa, TX 79765

Southside: Blackshear Elementary (English and Spanish Resources), 501 S. Dixie Blvd. Odessa, TX 79761

Eastside: LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Dr., Odessa, TX 79762