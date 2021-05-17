Severe Thunderstorms Expected Across Permian Basin As Tornado Watch Issued

Thunderstorms, along with other severe weather, are expected to hit the Midland – Odessa area along with much of the rest of the Permian Basin Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. this evening and expects large hail and high winds throughout the night.

Tornado in effect for much of West Texas until 11 p.m. Monday night. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

By Mitch Borden

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of the Permian Basin and parts of the lower Trans-Pecos region until at least 11 p.m.

Officials from the NWS’ Midland office expect supercells that could produce high winds and drop softball-size hail on the Midland-Odessa area Monday afternoon. Devin Chehak, a meteorologist with the weather service said storms could last until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Chehak said, “[NWS] expecting very large hail and severe wind gusts, frequent lightning, potentially heavy rain, localized flooding and a few tornadoes are not out of the question either.”

Supercells capable of producing very large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado will likely develop within the next hour in the highlighted area. Please heed any warnings if you are in the path of these dangerous storms! #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/guPvWBmxpw — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) May 17, 2021

Chehak suggests those living in the Permian Basin and parts of the lower Trans-Pecos area have a plan in case they need to take shelter because of the severe weather. Chehak recommends West Texans have a charged cell phone, a working flashlight and urges locals to keep track of the weather Monday afternoon and through the night.

NWS states that if individuals need to take shelter in response to a tornado they should head to a basement if possible or sturdy building and should stay away from windows.