Severe Thunderstorms Expected Across Permian Basin As Tornado Watch Issued

Thunderstorms, along with other severe weather, are expected to hit the Midland – Odessa area along with much of the rest of the Permian Basin Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. this evening and expects large hail and high winds throughout the night.
By Mitch Borden
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of the Permian Basin and parts of the lower Trans-Pecos region until at least 11 p.m.
Officials from the NWS’ Midland office expect supercells that could produce high winds and drop softball-size hail on the Midland-Odessa area Monday afternoon. Devin Chehak, a meteorologist with the weather service said storms could last until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Chehak said, “[NWS] expecting very large hail and severe wind gusts, frequent lightning, potentially heavy rain, localized flooding and a few tornadoes are not out of the question either.”
⚡ SEVERE WEATHER THREAT RAMPING UP! ⚡— NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) May 17, 2021
Supercells capable of producing very large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado will likely develop within the next hour in the highlighted area. Please heed any warnings if you are in the path of these dangerous storms! #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/guPvWBmxpw
Chehak suggests those living in the Permian Basin and parts of the lower Trans-Pecos area have a plan in case they need to take shelter because of the severe weather. Chehak recommends West Texans have a charged cell phone, a working flashlight and urges locals to keep track of the weather Monday afternoon and through the night.
NWS states that if individuals need to take shelter in response to a tornado they should head to a basement if possible or sturdy building and should stay away from windows.