State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Will Run For Re-election For State House, Forgoing Congressional Bid

By Mitch Borden

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf will run for his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives, where he says he “can serve most effectively and immediately as a strong, conservative voice for West Texas.”



Speculation surrounding Landgraf’s future has swirled since longtime Republican Congressman Mike Conaway announced his resignation in July. Some believed Rep. Landgraf would look to run for the Permian Basin seat Conaway has held since 2005, but the Republican representative said “there’s more work to be done” in District 81.

Odessa Representative Brooks Landgraf (Photo source: office of state representative Brooks Landgraf)

Landgraf said he mulled over a congressional for over a month “of serious thought and prayerful consideration to that idea.”



“However, now more than ever, Odessa and our corner of West Texas needs a proven leader who can cut through the bureaucracy and get things done on the state level,” Landgraf said in a press release.

In the last legislative session, Landgraf worked on laws to improve roads in West Texas oil communities, reform education funding, and expand gun rights.



At a recent town hall, the Republican representative told some of his constituents what it means for him to be able to represent them.



“Aside from my faith and my family, being your state representative is the most important thing I’m doing with my life,” Landgraf told constituients in Monhans .

While Landgraf has forgone a congressional run, the District 11 seat Conaway previously held has garnered attention. A handful of Republican candidates—and one Democrat—have announced their bids so far.



