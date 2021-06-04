State To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines In Terlingua And Big Bend National Park

After several failed attempts, the Texas National Guard will head to Big Bend National Park and Terlingua next week to administer hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines.

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Mitch Borden

State officials will be in South Brewster County on June 8 and 9 to hold three vaccination clinics.



Big Bend National Park’s Chief Ranger Rick Gupman says this is good news since few vaccines have been available locally to residents.

“It’s been few and far between, we’re pretty small communities,” said Gupman. “You know this is pretty far from a lot of places so it’s a great chance and hopefully we get a lot of folks that take advantage.”

Vaccines will be available at Big Bend National Park at Panther Junction from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and on Wednesday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, the Texas National Guard will administer vaccines in Terlingua at the community’s Fire and EMS building from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available while supplies last.