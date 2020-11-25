StoryCorps Makes (Virtual) West Texas Stop In December

By Ari Snider

The oral history group StoryCorps is coming to West Texas next month, virtually, from Dec. 2 to Dec. 19, and you can sign up now to participate. The organization records and documents conversations with people from all walks of life.



The StoryCorps MobileBooth on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. This year’s mobile tour is taking place online and over the phone. (Ryan Dorgan / StoryCorps)

If you’re unfamiliar with StoryCorps, the unique thing about how they work is they don’t do the interviews themselves — instead, they facilitate conversations between everyday people. The conversations can range from funny and light to deep, serious subjects, and everything in between.



Mia Raquel is a bilingual facilitator for the StoryCorps Mobile Tour, working in both English and Spanish. She’s logged hundreds of miles in the organization’s signature airstream trailer that doubles as a mobile recording studio. This year of course the tour is virtual, but Raquel is still facilitating conversations over the phone or by video chat.

To learn more about how the virtual mobile tour works, and to hear Raquel share some memories of conversations that have stuck with her,

If you would like sign up to record a conversation or just get more information about StoryCorps, you can visit storycorps.org, call them at 1-800-850-4406, or email them at mobiletour@storycorps.org.