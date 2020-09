AEP is reporting temporary power outages in the Brown Mountain area of Fort Davis as of 7:23p on Weds., Sept. 16. AEP estimates that power will be restored no later than 11:30p this evening.



Marfa Public Radio’s online broadcast is available 24/7 at www.marfapublicradio.org. The signals in Alpine, Presidio, Marathon, and Odessa/Midland are not affected by this outage.

Thank you for your patience while AEP works on this issue.