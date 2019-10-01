Texans In Tune: Henry Johnston

Texans In Tune is a segment of Marfa Public Radio’s Monday classical music program In Tune — in which host Nick Hurt interviews and records live performances by fellow students at the University of Texas Butler School of Music.

This segment, featuring guitarist Henry Johnston, originally aired on Monday September 30th.

Johnston, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, is currently studying with Adam Holzman in Austin.





Nick Hurt, host of Marfa Public Radio’s In Tune, speaks with guitarist Henry Johnston. (Thomas Clippinger)



Hurt speaks with him about growing up as the son of a guitar teacher, and his time studying in Paris with Judicael Perroy. They also discuss the guitar’s role in the diverse ecosystem of music at large.

Henry performs pieces by de Falla, Milhaud, Debussy, and Ponce. Of the Debussy, he says, “I find a real sense of humor in the piece. I think that we should be aloud to laugh when we listen to a piece of music. I try to convey that when I play that piece.”

