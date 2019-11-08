Texans in Tune: Matthew Gillen

Texans In Tune is a segment of Marfa Public Radio’s Monday classical music program In Tune, featuring live performances with students at the University of Texas Butler School of Music.

In the latest segment — set to air on Monday, November 11th — host Nick Hurt speaks with guitarist Matthew Gillen.

They talk about teaching, the quietness of classical guitar, and Franz Schubert’s connections with the popular 90s TV series, Seinfeld.





Guitarist Matthew Gillen. (Courtesy of Wendy Smith)



In addition to works of Schubert, Gillen plays compositions by Manuel Ponce and Kevin Callahan in Hurt’s living room. Listen closely to hear a cameo of the neighbor’s dog.

“The classical guitar is uniquely poised, as the quietest instrument, to be the most extreme juxtaposition to the outside world,” Gillen says. “The guitar is, for me, the antidote to all of that. We are not even trying to be loud, we’re just trying to be sensitive.”

