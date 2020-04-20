Texans in Tune: MeiYin Steadman

Posted on April 20, 2020

By Nick Hurt, In Tune

Texans In Tune is a segment of Marfa Public Radio’s Monday classical music program In Tune, featuring live performances with and conversations with students. 

In this segment — which first aired on Monday, April 20 — host Nick Hurt speaks with the 14-year-old guitarist MeiYin Steadman. 

Hurt and Steadman discuss being raised in a music school, her favorite composers, and what it’s like growing up as a young guitarist in Austin. For this show, Steadman plays works of J. S. Bach and Agustin Barrios.  They were recorded live at the Orpheus Academy of Music in Austin.

