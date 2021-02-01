Texans in Tune: Tom Clippinger

By Nick Hurt

Texans In Tune is a segment of Marfa Public Radio’s Monday classical music program In Tune — in which host Nick Hurt interviews and records live performances by students at the University of Texas Butler School of Music.

This interview, recorded in early January, was held over Zoom and the music was taken from live recitals and the musician’s own recordings.

(Photo Courtesy of Tom Clippinger)

Tom and Nick talk about playing modern music, building musical community during a pandemic, and Tom’s original musical inspiration, the rock band Aerosmith.



Tom plays works by Toru Takemitsu, Salvador Brotons, and Jose Maria Sanchez-Verdu.

This segment, featuring guitarist Tom Clippinger, Originally aired Monday February 1st, 2021.