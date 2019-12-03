Texas Lawmakers Hold Hearing To Examine How To Collaborate With Internet Companies To Prevent Mass Violence

By Mitch Borden

After two mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa took the lives of more than two dozen people in August, Texas lawmakers have been holding public hearings across the state — to listen to victims of those shootings and learn from officials what can be done to stop future mass violence.



The Texas Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety is holding another hearing in Austin on Wednesday. It will be focused on how to respond to the expanding role the internet has had in mass attacks.



The Texas Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention And Community Safety held a public hearing in Odessa where they spoke to local officials and residents about how to prevent future mass shootings. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

State senators are meeting to explore how law enforcement and mental health providers can collaborate with companies such as Google and Facebook to detect and prevent mass violence. Social media and the internet have played a larger and larger role in mass shootings and attacks in recent years.



The committee will hear from experts concerning how state entities can better collaborate with companies to respond to threats. They’ll also assess if these efforts need more funding. The committee will meet at 9 am on Wednesday morning at the Texas Capitol Building in Austin and the hearing will be streamed online.

