The Candidate Pool For Midland City Election Is Set After Filing Deadline Passes

By Mitch Borden

What issues and which candidates will appear on ballots this November in Midland is officially set. Two city council seats are up for grabs and three candidates will duke it out to see who will be Midland’s mayor in the coming years.



Both Midland and Odessa saw a boom to their population numbers in 2018, according to new data released from the U.S. Census. ( flickr.com/photos/pkmonaghan / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

This fall Midland could see a new mayor elected if the city’s incumbent, Jerry Morales, can’t fight off his two challengers, businesswoman Jenny Cudd, and former pastor Patrick Payton. Morales has served as mayor since 2014. If he’s re-elected, he’ll reach what would be his third and final term.



Along with the Mayoral race, the District 3 and 4 seats on the Midland City Council are up for grabs. Neither of the representatives for these districts are running for re-election, but both city council races have collected a crowded field of competitors.

Voters in Midland’s District 3 will have five candidates to choose from. As of yesterday, EJ Baldridge, Kathryn Chandler, Bradley James, Jack Ladd, and Robin Poole have thrown their hats into the race.

Residents in Midland’s District 4 have a smaller pool to choose from with three candidates. The final rundown for the district is Lori Blong, J Danie Corrales, and Kimberly Crisp.

Councilman J. Ross Lacy was originally going to defend his district 4 seat but withdrew after deciding to make a bid for Texas’ 11th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

