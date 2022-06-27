Between 2019 and 2021, Texas higher ed lost 75,000 students. What are administrators and lawmakers doing to get these students back in the classroom? Find out at The Texas Tribune’s free, public event on June 30.



Join The Texas Tribune, the nonprofit statewide news organization, at noon Central on Thursday, June

30, at Odessa College for “The Great Student Resignation,” a free in-person and virtual event on

declining enrollment in higher education, who is being left out and what the long-term impacts could be.

Hear from Gregory Williams, president of Odessa College; Scott Muri, superintendent of the Ector

County Independent School District; and Sandra Woodley, president of the University of Texas

Permian Basin, in a live conversation moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

RSVP to attend in person or virtually.