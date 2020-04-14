The Texas Railroad Commission Weighs The Pros And Cons Of Cutting The State’s Oil Production

By Mitch Borden

Some oil companies are pleading with the Texas Railroad Commission to do something unthinkable in recent memory — restrict pumping crude.



The price of West Texas Intermediate is still hovering around $20 a barrel as demand for oil continues to bottom out across the globe in response to the coronavirus. Even though OPEC +, a group that includes OPEC members as well as allied non-members like Russia and Mexico, recently made history by agreeing to cut their production by nearly 10 million barrels a day to stabilize oil markets — but that’s not enough according to some in the oil industry.



So, for hours, the three commissioners on the Texas Railroad Commission, or RRC, weighed their options as they listened to folks give testimony on curtailing oil production.



Pump jacks working just outside of Midland, TX. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Over 50 representatives — ranging from some of the state’s biggest oil companies to environmental groups — gave their reasoning why Texas should or shouldn’t limit oil production amid an unprecedented crash in prices.



No decision was made, but one could come in the next week.



As parties argued their points on Tuesday, one thing became clear: If Texas did decide to temporarily curtail oil companies’ output — it would be a difficult process



“We don’t know how to do it,” said Railroad Commissioner Christie Craddick during the nearly 10 hour-long hearing.



The commission hasn’t done anything like this since the early 70s. For around 40 years, the oil and gas regulator controlled the amount of crude oil companies in the state produced. The group was even the blueprint for Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing companies to create OPEC.



But after decades of letting the oil market dictate the demand, the commission may not have the specific know-how to create the policies needed to curtail production during this unparalleled moment in the oil industry’s history. And for oil companies, landowners, and industry analysts, there’s still a debate over whether any restrictions would even help companies — from the industry giants to the smaller, independent operations — survive an oil bust some believe could rival the cataclysmic downturn of the 1980s.



Pioneer And Parsley



During the hearing, Pioneer Resources and Parsley Energy came together to call on the Texas Railroad Commission, or RRC, to curtail the number of barrels oil companies are drilling in Texas. Their main argument: there’s too much oil being produced. This isn’t just driving down the price of oil right now, they argued, it’s also wasteful. That’s why the two companies called on the RRC to look into prorating oil to help stabilize the falling oil markets.



When Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield addressed the commission, he started by comparing the current situation to the bust in 1986. But after reflecting for a moment Sheffield took that back.



“This is probably going to be worse than 1986,” said Sheffield. “Demand is not going to be coming roaring back.”



Sheffield says many producers can’t survive with oil prices below $30 and something has to be done before all of America’s storage capacity is filled, which some say could happen as soon as mid-May.



Right now, according to Sheffield, in West Texas some oil producers are looking at prices for a barrel of oil as low as $3. So — prices need to increase quickly.



At $30 dollars “we’re crippled, but at least the industry will survive” until the coronavirus pandemic has passed and demand for oil begins to rise, he said.



Smaller producers like Latigo Petroleum’s Kirk Edwards wants the pain of this crash to be distributed equally among companies, and he believes limiting the amount of oil companies pump would do just that.



Edwards told the commissioners if they opted to do nothing then “you’ll be personally responsible for the demise for the Texas independent producer this year.”



There were reports during the marathon meeting that small producer’s contracts with oil buyers are already being reduced or cancelled altogether.



The Market Is The Answer



These arguments did not persuade many of those who turned out to urge the RRC to stay out of the situation. For the opponents of prorating, the market is already adjusting to the global economy coming to a halt.



Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said his group is overwhelmingly against restrictions.

“Should the government really be in the position to pick winners and losers?” asked Staples. His answer — no it shouldn’t.



Staples also expressed his doubts that any temporary production limits would help stabilize the oil market.



“Proration will not guarantee that a company will not go out of business or that one person will not lose a job,” he said.



The commissioners did question how cutting oil production would really affect the millions of barrels of oil that saturate the global market. The main proposal put before the commission is to cut about one million barrels of oil of production a day in May, which is around 20% of the state’s production.



There was also a worry among commissioners that if Texas takes the steps to limit producers, other oil-producing states in the United States, like New Mexico and Colorado, will have an advantage over the Lone Star State.



Some companies like West Texas’s Diamondback Energy didn’t mince words when they told the commission what the consequences would be if the Texas RRC tried to limit production.



“If we are forced to prorate, we will cease right away,” said Kaes Van’t Hof, Diamondback Energy’s chief financial officer.



He said stopping their operations would result in the loss of 3,000 oil service industry jobs, many across the Permian Basin.



Next Steps



The three commissioners didn’t reach a decision during the hearing, but could likely meet in the next week to vote on restrictions. All three commissioners voiced concerns and real questions on how curtailing oil production would actually be implemented — and if it would even help stabilize oil markets.



RRC Chairman Wayne Christian said that he and his fellow commissioners have a big decision to make, one that he will turn to a higher power for guidance.

The soonest the commission can make a decision on this issue is at their next meeting on April 21st.