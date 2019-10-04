There’s An Election Next Month. Here’s What You Can Expect To See On Your Ballot.

By Marfa Public Radio

Early voting for next month’s election begins Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1. Throughout the state, voters will weigh in on 10 constitutional amendments. You can find a break down of each amendment here, and see a sample ballot here.

But apart from the constitutional amendments Texans will be voting on, there are also a few bond elections and local races that will appear on some West Texas ballots.

NOTE: If you don’t see your county listed here, you’ll only be voting on constitutional amendments and there won’t be additional ballot items.

Crane County

Local Option Liquor Election The legal sale of mixed beverages.

To legalize the sale of mixed beverages.



FOR

AGAINST

Midland County

City of Midland Mayor Jenny Cudd

Jerry F. Morales

Patrick Payton



*Includes all precincts, except:

101, 108, 108A, 109A, 201, 202,

203, 302, 309A, 401 and 406 Midland City Council, District 3 EJ Baldridge

Kathryn Chandler

Jack Ladd

Bradley James

Robin Poole



*Includes only precincts: 205,

206, 207, 208, 212, 307, 307A,

402, 403 and 405 Midland City Council, District 4 Kimberly Crisp

Lori Blong

J. Danie Corrales



*Includes only precincts: 102,

103, 105, 106, 107, 110, 410 Midland ISD — Proposition A The issuance of $569,00,000

school building bonds for the

construction, acquisition and

equipment of school buildings

in the District (including the

rehabilitation, renovation,

expansion and improvement

thereof) and levying of tax in

payment thereof.



FOR

AGAINST

Pecos County