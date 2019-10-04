There’s An Election Next Month. Here’s What You Can Expect To See On Your Ballot.

By Marfa Public Radio
Early voting for next month’s election begins Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1. Throughout the state, voters will weigh in on 10 constitutional amendments. You can find a break down of each amendment here, and see a sample ballot here.
But apart from the constitutional amendments Texans will be voting on, there are also a few bond elections and local races that will appear on some West Texas ballots.
NOTE: If you don’t see your county listed here, you’ll only be voting on constitutional amendments and there won’t be additional ballot items.
Crane County
|Local Option Liquor Election
|The legal sale of mixed beverages.
To legalize the sale of mixed beverages.
FOR
AGAINST
Midland County
|City of Midland Mayor
|Jenny Cudd
Jerry F. Morales
Patrick Payton
*Includes all precincts, except:
101, 108, 108A, 109A, 201, 202,
203, 302, 309A, 401 and 406
|Midland City Council, District 3
| EJ Baldridge
Kathryn Chandler
Jack Ladd
Bradley James
Robin Poole
*Includes only precincts: 205,
206, 207, 208, 212, 307, 307A,
402, 403 and 405
|Midland City Council, District 4
|Kimberly Crisp
Lori Blong
J. Danie Corrales
*Includes only precincts: 102,
103, 105, 106, 107, 110, 410
|Midland ISD — Proposition A
|The issuance of $569,00,000
school building bonds for the
construction, acquisition and
equipment of school buildings
in the District (including the
rehabilitation, renovation,
expansion and improvement
thereof) and levying of tax in
payment thereof.
FOR
AGAINST
Pecos County
|Iraan-Sheffield ISD
— Proposition A
|The issuance of $1,900,000
of bonds by Iraan-Sheffield
Independent School District for
the purpose of refunding the
Iraan-Sheffield Independent School
District maintenance tax notes,
series 2009 (qualified school
construction bond) and the
levying of tax in payment thereof.
FOR
AGAINST