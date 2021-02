By Public Radio Staff

At a time when you’re apart from your loved ones, use the radio this Valentine’s Day to send them a special message over the Marfa Public Radio airwaves.

Think of it like a telegram — or an audio valentine. All you have to do is email us your name, your special note and who you’re sending the message to, and we’ll share it over the radio during a special show on Friday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email love@marfapublicradio.org.