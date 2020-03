This Friday, Marfa Public Radio will be playing songs requested by you. What songs do you want to hear? What are you go-to feel good songs? Submit a song you want to hear and we’ll play it for you! Requests will not be taken during the show, so get yours in ahead of time. Email us at music@marfapublicradio.org or send us a message on Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in on the radio or www.marfapublicradio.org Friday, March 19, 2020 from 11a-1p.